'We're winning': Billboard Chris says the tide is turning in trans debate

Activist “Billboard” Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, told Rebel News host Lise Merle at the Conservative Party of Canada's 2026 convention in Calgary that the fight against radical gender ideology for children is turning conservatives' favour.

“We're winning all over the world,” Elston said. “Canada's pretty much the last to make much progress on this,” but he pointed to advances in Alberta and Saskatchewan as evidence of momentum.

He highlighted Alberta's legislation banning certain interventions for children under 16, introduced by Premier Danielle Smith, and Saskatchewan's 2023 Parents' Bill of Rights, which requires parental notification for name or gender changes in schools.

That bill, passed under Premier Scott Moe, withstood opposition after the notwithstanding clause was invoked.

Elston, who has campaigned full-time since quitting his financial adviser job in September 2020, said he has held thousands of conversations worldwide and estimates 90% of the public support his views.

“Common sense, normal people think the same way as you and I do,” he told Merle.

Elston argued children belong to their parents, not the state, citing parental rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Elston warned of UN efforts to allow minors access to puberty blockers, hormones, contraception and abortion without consent, and said he will question officials there in March.

Elston also reiterated his core message: “There's no such thing as a transgender child. They're called girls and boys.”

He urged affirming children as they are — without drugs or surgery — and described his activism, from Vancouver billboards to filmed street talks reaching a billion impressions yearly, as steadily shifting the conversation.