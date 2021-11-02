'Week after week': Freedom-loving Calgarians gather once again to protest vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Calgary has been rallying week after week for months now. Some days a few hundred show up, other days we have seen thousands upon thousands of people taking to the streets.

One thing remains consistent at all the events, and that is a sense of community. I will take it a step further and call it a sense of family.

When I first started covering these events, I heard some of the familiar faces talking about their freedom family.

I thought it a colloquial, affectionate and convenient bit of alliteration, but I didn’t really understand what was happening at these events — not at the time anyway.

As weeks went on, and vaccine passports came into effect, some people lost their jobs, some people’s families wouldn’t see them anymore based on their vaccine status, some people even lost their lives.

Through all of this it became abundantly clear that these were more than just protests or rallies, this was a community of people who knew they could rely on each other when so much of the world had turned its backs on them.

Blood may run thicker than water (especially if you’ve been vaccinated), but these folks embrace you as though you are family without question whether you are attending your first rally or your 20th.

They don’t care if you are vaccinated or not, where you from, how you worship or who you love, they care that you are a human being who showed up to stand up for your fellow Canadians.

One thing I can tell you with certainty is that people who show up at these events tend to come back.

We have witnessed people crying tears of elation in the streets of Calgary at the realization that after nearly two years of lies from politicians, ongoing alienation and segregation, with some battling bitter loneliness, that they are not alone.

That red-pill experience is cathartic, contagious and irreversible. Given a choice between connection and isolation, people inevitably seek connection. People need family.

The freedom family is growing, and they aren’t going away any time soon.

If you want to help your fellow freedom family members fight back against vaccine passports, you can chip in to help our legal challenges and sign our petition at FightVaccinePassports.com.

