WEF Reports: Is it okay to be BFFs with Jeffrey Epstein if you're rich like Bill Gates?

Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) asked attendees if the World Economic Forum should distance itself from Bill Gates, given his historic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

One attendee quoted a Dave Chappelle skit and referred to Epstein as “this other guy who was pedophilic and everything” but appeared to question the need to blockade “one of the billionaires of the world [who can] do good things for the environment.”

