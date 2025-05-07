Western separatism in BC? Independent MLA weighs in on growing movement
Dallas Brodie, a former B.C. Conservative who now sits as an independent in the legislature, joins Rebel News to discuss the growing Western separatist movement in the province and the federal government's overreach into provincial jurisdiction.
The independence movement is picking up steam in Western Canada following the Liberal Party's securing of a fourth consecutive term in government with the party's new leader, Mark Carney.
A deep divide exists between pragmatic Westerners and the bureaucratic ideologues in Ottawa, whether its regarding resource management or inadequate representation in our national Parliament.
Never mind Quebec, Alberta is a hotspot for independence talk — but even in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, people are beginning to ask whether or not it's time for change, seeing as Ottawa hasn't.
That is why today we spoke with Independent MLA Dallas Brodie, from British Columbia, to see why even some in B.C. are thinking it's time to move on from the fed.
Time will tell where this separatist movement is headed, but one thing's for certain: many Western Canadians have finally had enough of the federal government and are seriously considering moves towards further independence.
Let us know in the comments, is there a good reason to stay in Confederation? Or is it time to take our future into our own hands?
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard