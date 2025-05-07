Western separatism in BC? Independent MLA weighs in on growing movement

The independence movement is picking up steam in Western Canada following the Liberal Party's securing of a fourth consecutive term in government with the party's new leader, Mark Carney.

A deep divide exists between pragmatic Westerners and the bureaucratic ideologues in Ottawa, whether its regarding resource management or inadequate representation in our national Parliament.

Never mind Quebec, Alberta is a hotspot for independence talk — but even in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, people are beginning to ask whether or not it's time for change, seeing as Ottawa hasn't.

That is why today we spoke with Independent MLA Dallas Brodie, from British Columbia, to see why even some in B.C. are thinking it's time to move on from the fed.

Time will tell where this separatist movement is headed, but one thing's for certain: many Western Canadians have finally had enough of the federal government and are seriously considering moves towards further independence.

