WestJet employee takes a stand thanks to FightVaccinePassports.com

WestJet has done everything but care when it comes to employees who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.

It seems to not matter at all if employees have specialist and doctor prescribe exemptions, natural immunity, religious exemptions or any other reason. WestJet has a heartless get a jab or lose your job mentality.

Worse still, we have heard time and time again that WestJet doesn’t even have the decency to let people know they have been terminated, will not be receiving severance and are not eligible for EI. Many employees only realize what has happened upon logging in to their WestJet benefits pages.

Janet Ducommun worked for WestJet for five years. She, like many other airline employees, who have been fired worked from home with no contact with coworkers or clients. Despite this she, and many others, were fired.

Janet’s medical practitioner issued her an exemption, which Janet then submitted to WestJet.

After submitting her exemption documents, she maintained regular communication with WestJet who said that she would be placed on a leave of absence while they adjudicated her exemption.

She trusted her employer, but instead of following up on the exemption and responding to Janet they terminated her without even letting her know.

WestJet knows that many employees cannot afford to take them to court or hold them legally accountable — they think they are above the law.

WestJet failed to take FightVaccinePassports.com into account when they fired Janet.

Because of your tax-eligible donations to The Democracy Fund, people like Janet now have access to exceptional legal counsel to help them stand up for themselves. Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers has been working to get justice and severance for Janet.

I joined both Janet Ducommun and Sarah Miller to learn more about this story and to get an update on the legal proceedings behind this FightVaccinePassports.com case.