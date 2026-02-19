What are everyday Albertans saying about separatism? 'JonFromAlberta' is finding out

Over the last month, a man known as “JonFromAlberta” has been posting on YouTube and social media his conversations about separatism with everyday Albertans.

Scrolling through conversations on social media over the province's place in Confederation, Jon said he became motivated by the unique opportunity before him.

An advocate for Albertan independence, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, you better seize the moment,” Jon told himself.

He joined Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share what he's heard after kicking off his project.

“I try to keep the conversations balanced and I want people to express themselves,” he explained, saying he hopes to have “genuine, honest conversations” with people on the street. “I like to think of myself as one of the middle people on this issue,” Jon said.

“Polite conversations, letting people express themselves,” are two goals he pointed to. “I can see sometimes in real time, the gears kind of turning,” where people may change their perspective on independence.

Detailing some of the aggression he's encountered on the streets, Jon said a lady approached him and “swatted the camera out of my hand.” A few others have “also been really threatening to me” he said, noting he respects people's requests to not be filmed — even though there's no expectation of privacy in public places.

Follow Jon's work on X at @JonFromAlberta or on his YouTube channel, Talking To Albertans.