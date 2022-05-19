WATCH: What are the true plans of the World Economic Forum?
The annual secretive gathering of the rich and powerful in Davos, Switzerland has created a firestorm of allegations that the WEF is working behind-the-scenes to implement their version of a totalitarian "great reset."
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' Avi Yemini to discuss the World Economic Forum's true goals and the potentially sinister plans they are striving to implement on the masses.
From pushing their totalitarian globalist ideals which are to be enacted through measures such as consuming bugs, living in pods, and famously "owning nothing and being happy" the rich and powerful oligarchs descending on Davos, Switzerland appear to be well on their way toward imposing the so-called "great reset."
Luckily, Rebel News has sent a team of journalists to shine a light on the secretive gathering beginning in just days on May 22. You can follow all the action and stay up-to-date at www.wefreports.com
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
