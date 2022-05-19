WATCH: What are the true plans of the World Economic Forum?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' Avi Yemini to discuss the World Economic Forum's true goals and the potentially sinister plans they are striving to implement on the masses.

From pushing their totalitarian globalist ideals which are to be enacted through measures such as consuming bugs, living in pods, and famously "owning nothing and being happy" the rich and powerful oligarchs descending on Davos, Switzerland appear to be well on their way toward imposing the so-called "great reset."

