What does Ottawa think of Western separatism?

On May 5 in Ottawa, the air buzzed with political tension as the Conservative Party gathered for its caucus meeting. Amid this backdrop, Alexa Lavoie took to the streets to gauge local sentiment on the growing separatist movement in Western Canada, particularly Alberta, where frustration with the federal government has reignited calls for separation.

Sparked by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s demand for equitable federal transfers, the issue has exposed deep divides. Smith insists, “The federal government must provide to Alberta the same per capita federal transfers and equalization as is received by the other three largest provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.”

Premier Danielle Smith contends that Ontario and Quebec, which have larger economies, should not be beneficiaries of the equalization program. 'It needs to end,' she said.



READ MORE: https://t.co/nDXUjySyAP pic.twitter.com/XDLVjMZhig — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

Ottawa residents offered mixed reactions. Some empathized with the West’s grievances. “I think that the elections… are basically centered on Ontario and Quebec, and the West is forgotten,” one man explained, drawing parallels to Quebec’s own separatist history.

Another supported Smith’s stance, saying, “She’s the voice of the people… a champion.” A woman from British Columbia, however, dismissed the movement’s traction, noting, “Nobody is of that mind… we’re pretty happy to be Canadians.”

Others expressed concern about national unity. “Canada is stronger. We’re united,” one resident pleaded, fearing economic fallout: “A lot of money comes out of there.”

Skeptics questioned the movement’s practicality. “I don’t think it’s very useful, practical,” said a man, citing global oil market shifts. Criticism of Smith also surfaced: “She’s a very silly, unserious person,” another resident scoffed, referencing some of Danielle Smith’s spending.

While some see separation as a wake-up call—“if there’s a majority that wants to separate, why not?”—most hope for unity. “I think… a little bit of dialogue and everything should be okay,” one woman said, echoing a fragile optimism that Canada can bridge its growing divide.