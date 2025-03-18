What happened to John Rustad, and why did he lie about Dallas Brodie?

John Rustad’s leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party continues to come under fire from many within his own voting base who are grappling with his decision to remove his former attorney general critic, Dallas Brodie, from caucus.

Rustad, who initially rose to prominence in Conservative politics by presenting himself as a staunch defender of values — such as free speech, government transparency and resistance to the "woke" agenda — has seen credibility questioned by some of his own, who view Brodie's exile as being the opposite of such principles.

Brodie, the MLA from Vancouver-Quilchena, became a target of criticism from Liberal politicians and media after calling on the Law Society of British Columbia to stop spreading disinformation about residential schools, an issue which fell squarely within her role as the party’s justice critic.

The intentional disinformation being taught to lawyers via mandatory training through the law society is the false claim that 215 bodies were discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021, is true.

In reality, as my investigative documentary Kamloops: The Buried Truth revealed years ago, zero bodies have been discovered and the Indigenous band would rather accuse those who question why as engaging in white supremacy and “residential school denialism” instead of using the millions of tax dollars they’ve received for their false claim to exhume any alleged bodies.

Brodie's staunch advocacy in defending the facts, and her call to the law society was made in good faith. Yet, Rustad fired her, citing the horrible allegation that she mocked child sexual abuse survivors.

This claim, as this report shows, was manipulative and taken out of context — much like the smear tactics used by the NDP and Liberals when they’ve sought to cancel Rustad himself.

Brodie's exile from the party was also the final straw for two other conservative-minded MLAs in Rustad's party, with Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong also departing the B.C. Conservative caucus.

The two described their former caucus as a “toxic environment” that had been infiltrated by “woke Liberals.” The pair chose to leave the party and serve as independents, likely working closely with Brodie and for their constituents, in an alliance I call “True Blue Trio”.

This incident raises questions: if Rustad lost three actual Conservative MLAs within 24 hours has he also lost his conservative principles? And, if so, which of his MLAs may be the “woke Liberals” that encouraged him to do so?