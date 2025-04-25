'What is a woman?': B.C. MLA challenges NDP government's beloved gender ideology

In a time where speaking the truth can cost you your political career, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong isn’t backing down.

The former B.C. Conservative, now one-third of a “true blue” trio of Independent MLAs, made waves in the legislature last week by asking a question so basic, so foundational, that just 10 years ago, no one in elected office would’ve hesitated to answer it: “What is a woman?”

But instead of receiving a thoughtful response, Armstrong was smeared. B.C.’s Attorney General Niki Sharma accused the MLA of “spreading hate” simply for raising concerns about women’s rights and children’s protections being undermined by radical gender ideology.

Armstrong brought the question forward in light of a landmark ruling from the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court last week, where five judges unanimously agreed that a “woman” must be defined based on biological sex — not self-identification.

The ruling is set to restore erased protections for women in their spaces such as prisons, change rooms, rape shelters and sports.

Armstrong also called on the government to protect vulnerable children, from the harms of gender medicalization.

In 2024, the Cass Review, the most comprehensive study done on “gender care” revealed that these practices for children are built “on a shaky foundation” of “remarkably weak evidence,” which presents “no good evidence” to support affirmative medical interventions such as puberty blockers for minors.

It also found that many of the children and youth receiving such care are doing so without the ability to give informed consent to treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which can lead to permanent complications like infertility, bone density issues and heart problems.

To underscore the urgency, Armstrong raised the work of B.C. psychologist Dr. Wallace Wong, who previously boasted about “helping” to transition 1,000 children, many from foster care.

Armstrong highlighted a disturbing statement made years ago, in which Wong reportedly admits to coaching children to say they’re suicidal in effort to convince hesitant parents to agree to medical transition.

During our interview, Armstrong tells Rebel News why she believes it’s time for Canada, and especially B.C., should follow the U.K.'s lead.

Rebel News reached out to Dr. Wong for comment, but at the time of publication, we have not received a response.