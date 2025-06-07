What really happened in Boulder, Colorado? We’re going to find out.

David is flying to Boulder, Colorado with cameraman Lincoln Jay to investigate the firebombing of a Jewish solidarity walk.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian-born man, attacked peaceful demonstrators with Molotov cocktails, injuring at least 15. He shouted “Free Palestine” during the ideologically motivated attack.

Mainstream media is downplaying the incident, so we will expose the truth.

Soliman, who entered the U.S. illegally and overstayed his visa, stated he wanted to "kill all Zionist people" and planned the attack for over a year.

He faces federal hate crime and attempted murder charges. The FBI also launched a terrorism investigation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the attack and vowed justice.

This follows another recent antisemitic attack that killed two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

