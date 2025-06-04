What's the best way for a Saskatchewan referendum? Nadine Ness explains

Many Canadians are comfortable casting ballots in elections when they happen, but far fewer are involved in the political parties voters select from. And, with membership open to the public, citizens can get involved and have their voices heard through their local riding associations.

This local involvement is crucial to any possibility of a binding referendum on independence happening in Saskatchewan, explained Unified Grassroots president Nadine Ness at a Rebel News town hall event in Regina.

When people say they don't have a government that represents them — they're right, she told the crowd.

Instead, governments listen to the small number of individuals who show up at annual general meetings and nomination races. “There's about 200, 300 people who determine who's going to be on the ballot,” at riding association votes, Nadine said.

“They don't represent the whole population; they represent a small portion,” she continued. Those seeking to ask the question of separatism need to get membership to a party and “need to show up” to local meetings.

“If you think signing a petition will be all you have to do, we will never get there,” she said.

