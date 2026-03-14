When Iran attacks, Canadian politicians deflect

Canada’s political class has struggled to respond effectively to Iranian aggression, even as the regime targets Canadian and Western interests. The Islamic Republic, a state sponsor of terrorism that supports groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, recently attacked a Canadian military base.

Thankfully, no Canadians were harmed. But Prime Minister Mark Carney kept the incident quiet and, when pressed, insisted Canada would not participate in “offensive actions.” Critics say this response represents weakness, not leadership.

Other politicians have fared no better. Former Vancouver mayor and federal Liberal Gregor Robertson invoked the war with Iran to explain domestic issues like housing, while media pundits offered vague, politically safe talking points.

The federal government has yet to clearly acknowledge that Iranian agents operate in Canada, leaving many Canadians uncertain about the seriousness of the threat.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who vowed in 2018 to stop Al-Quds Day marches that glorify the destruction of Israel and promote anti-Jewish hatred, waited eight years to act. His last-minute court injunction, filed just hours before this year’s rally, was seen by critics as performative rather than effective.

Synagogues in Canada have been shot at, a U.S. consulate targeted, and Iranian-backed groups openly organize here. Yet Ottawa and Queen’s Park have offered little clarity or decisive action. The continued reluctance to confront Iran directly may leave Canadians exposed to both domestic and international threats.

Soft-pedaling, delaying, or spinning these dangers risks normalizing Iranian aggression and undermining national security.

To watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a subscriber at RebelNewsPlus.com.