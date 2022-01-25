Whistle Stop Cafe owner says convoy is 'spark Canada needs to make change'

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, delivered a speech to a crowd gathered to support the Truckers For Freedom convoy as it travelled through Alberta. Rebel News' Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan, who is now embedded with the convoy, was able to capture Scott's speech to the crowd before the convoy arrived in Alberta.

Scott, much like Pastor Artur Pawlowski, was handed a compelled speech punishment from a judge following an ongoing legal battle to keep his business open. Lawyers representing Scott through FightTheFines.com helped overturn that decision, with an Alberta appeals court removing the requirement for Scott to spout government talking points. This allowed Scott the opportunity to speak freely ahead of the convoy's arrival.

