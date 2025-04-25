Who are YOU voting for? Calgarians react to federal election candidates

Canada is just days away from electing a new prime minister—but who will win?

Sydney Fizzard
  |   April 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Just days before Canada's very tense federal election, we spoke to Calgarians to get their take on who will be the new prime minister. Though there are smaller political parties on the ballot, dueling it out for the win is the Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and the Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

There were a wide range of concerns brought up, with some wanting a leader who will fight back against Trump's tariff and 51st state threats, and others seeking economic change within Canada.

Since the Liberal Party has been in charge federally since 2015, a decade has gone by and many Canadians find themselves worse off than before, advocating for a change in federal leadership. Inversely, the Conservatives have lost three straight elections—will this be their moment to reclaim the throne?

But the final question remains, who will become Canada's new prime minister?



