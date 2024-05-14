WHO gears up to strengthen pandemic response, ratify global health policies

<!-- /_rn_partial_content_custom_embeds.html --> <!-- _rn_partial_article_campaigns.html --> <div class="article_campaigns hidden-md hidden-lg"> <!-- _rn_partial_subpage_loop.html --> <iframe id="fundist-signup--1" class="margintopmore" style="display:block;width:1px;min-width:100%;border:none;" src="https://fundist-rebel-news.herokuapp.com/form_signup/?iframe=1&tag=petition_expose_the_who_no_amendments&title=PETITION%3A+Expose+the+WHO&subtitle=Despite+their+self-appointed+role+as+guardians+of+international+public+health%2C+the+World+Health+Organization%27s+unscientific+and+immoral+COVID-19+pandemic+measures+caused+vast+harm+to+the+public+and+had+questionable%2C+if+any%2C+benefit+to+society.%0D%0ANow%2C+as+they+move+to+strengthen+their+mandate%2C+and+formalize+their+grip+on+power+through+changes+to+existing+International+Health+Regulations+%28IHR%29%2C+many+have+concerns+that+the+health+decisions+of+sovereign+nations+will+be+left+in+the+hands+of+unelected+and+unaccountable+%27experts%27+and+oligarchs.%0D%0ASign+our+petition+if+you+agree+that+health+decisions+should+be+kept+local+and+decentralized.+&by=Tamara+Ugolini&avatar=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.nationbuilder.com%2Ftherebel%2Fprofile_images%2Fbf84256e08a73e8cebb0e1778f292ae18f1d2974.jpg%3F1599689166&image=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.nationbuilder.com%2Ftherebel%2Fpages%2F65164%2Fattachments%2Foriginal%2F1673476187%2Fpetition_expose_the_who_no_amendments.jpg%3F1673476187&goal=10000&signatures=5683&type=signature&custom_field=petition_id%3A1699&action=Add+Signature"> By Tamara Ugolini Expose The WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Sign our petition to stop the WHO amendments. Expose The WHO

In under two weeks, the World Health Organization's governing health body will meet to ratify existing health policies and strengthen future pandemic responses.

The World Health (WHA) will meet May 27 to June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss healthcare agendas created by its executive board. As the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), the WHA is a United Nations agency dedicated to promoting global health and better healthcare access.

According to the composition of the Board, a woman named Ms. Christine Harmston from the Public Health Agency of Canada serves as the Director General from the Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio. With nearly three decades of bureaucratic experience under her belt, according to her LinkedIn profile, no Canadian democratically voted her in to this decision-making position.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), an unelected globalist think tank, contends the unelected WHA is important to “shape the future of global health and healthcare” from “increased reliance on digitalization and smart connectivity” to “foster international collaborations to develop and distribute vaccines for diseases like malaria and COVID-19.”

This time, it is presumed that the WHA will meet to vote on changes to legally binding international health regulations (IHR) and discuss a new pandemic agreement.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director confronted in Davos, Switzerland outside the WEF.



“What is disease X and when is China going to release it?…do you apologize for what you did during Covid?”



🎥 @OzraeliAvi @RebelNewsOnline @RebelNews_USA



pic.twitter.com/PqTlcWG2EL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 17, 2024

Since the executive board has not tabled the 95 member states, Canada included, the required four-month adoption process to make this legally binding change, has been considered a conspiracy to violate due process by some. A quorum, or majority, must be present to put forward a vote.

Yet these proposed amendments were quietly approved by a sparsely attended meeting in 2022.

15 days to the beginning of the WHO World Health Assembly. Negotiations for the pandemic treaty and amendments to IHR continue and yes they are a danger to our national sovereignty.

Here is DG Tedros trying to sell us this idea that we will live in this perpetual state of… pic.twitter.com/eHzV6XezA9 — Dr. Kat Lindley (@KLVeritas) May 13, 2024

According to Article 55 of the WHA’s rules, the proposed amendments should have been formally submitted by January 27 – four months before voting. As of last month, member states have yet to reach an agreement on the amendment package.

The legal framework for pandemic responses needs to be strengthened, but that alone is not enough, says WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He stressed the importance of national ratification and accountable implementation of global health policies but remains oblivious to the harms caused by the WHO's pandemic measures.

The organization now supports digital ID under the guise of a digital health partnership to “facilitate global mobility and protect citizens from ongoing and future health threats.”

Changes to the IHR will mandate intellectual, technological and genetic sharing under the guise of equity, diversity and inclusion. It will implement a bio-surveillance state that mandates sharing biometric data and immunity status through pharmacological adherence.

Leslyn Lewis condemns 'undemocratic' amendments to WHO pandemic treaty https://t.co/SyRNcHh6Fm — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 26, 2023

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis penned a letter to the Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland with her concerns about the skirting of due process last fall.

MP Lewis noted the global failures of WHO, as well as the suspension of civil liberties, and ceding of pandemic response authorities to unelected bureaucrats at the WHO. At whim of the appointed director general, they could declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Lewis expressed concern the federal government failed to implement a thorough, public assessment of Canada’s COVID response, including national and WHO-specific failures. She called the lack of disclosure of the final, complete text of the IHR amendments an “extremely serious matter of national concern.”

In conjunction with the new treaty or accord, that would yield Canada's healthcare sovereignty to the WHO during a public health emergency. Lewis called this undemocratic and unacceptable, as it would require a lower threshold of parliamentary scrutiny.

As the WHA will likely attempt to push through these sweeping amendments this month, the WHO, a private organization, receives funding from vaccine profiteer Bill Gates through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He wants to ensure that drills are being done to prepare for epidemics, every five years.

Virus profiteer Bill Gates advocates for a global team of pandemic response assessors who score countries' adherence to pandemic response plans during war-game-like drills, something he thinks should occur every 5 years



Did you vote for this?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/EY4wXkrt6u — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 14, 2024

As the WHO rushes to implement its agenda of biosurveillance, digital IDs and pharmacological adherence, funded in part by entities with vested interests, Canadians must ask: when did we consent to this level of global governance over our health and civil liberties?