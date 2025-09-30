Why did Essex police arrest a 17-year-old citizen journalist?

You might not know his name, but I bet you’ve seen his videos. Thomas Moffitt — who goes by the online name Young Bob — has been a tireless citizen journalist covering the community protests against migrant hotels across the UK. His news reports in Epping were seen by millions.

And he’s just 17!

Naturally, the government hates his work, but what could they do?

Arrest him, that’s what. And then they kept him at a police station over night — a terrifying experience for anyone, let alone a teenager. They did this deliberately to scare him, to try to make him quit reporting on the growing opposition to mass immigration. And to deter other would-be citizen journalists.

And it almost worked. Young Bob doesn’t know any lawyers. And even if he did, he doesn’t have the money to pay them. He’s a teenager, being bullied simply for reporting the news.

Well, I saw the video of Young Bob’s arrest, and I reached out to him. I offered to get him a solid lawyer, and to crowdfund the cost of that lawyer.

What do you think? I like Young Bob. He’s part of a new generation of Brits who don’t believe the mainstream media, and know they can do a better job reporting the facts themselves. That’s why police are trying to shut him up. And that’s why we have to save him.

Without our legal help, Young Bob would be railroaded. He might even be pressured to make a guilty plea — and still wind up with a huge jail sentence, like Lucy Connolly.

But now Young Bob has got Carson Kaye, the same law firm that represents Tommy Robinson, working for him. Police will quickly find out they can’t be pushed around. He’s got Rebel News making sure that Young Bob’s case won’t be swept under the carpet.

And hopefully: he’s got you, and hundreds of people like you, each chipping in a little bit to cover his legal fees.

If you agree that we’ve got to save Young Bob from this politically-motivated prosecution, please chip in a donation to help us cover his legal fees.

The police want to use Young Bob as a precedent: to punish him, and to scare others. We need to do the opposite: to show that the community will rally around him, and protect him, and he won’t be easily led to the slaughter.

Please help us help this bright young man.

We have spoken with Young Bob’s mother and she agrees with our plan to help him. Lawyers can be expensive, but with crowdfunding, many hands make light work.

When the Essex police and the CPS learn that Rebel News is behind Young Bob, they’ll know they won’t be able to push him around so easily. Hopefully they’ll do the right thing and drop any charges. But until they do, we need a lawyer. Please help us cover those costs. (Thanks.)