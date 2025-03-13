Why did Trudeau meet with an alleged Chinese gangster in B.C.?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, investigative journalist Sam Cooper discussed reporting that shows Justin Trudeau met with an alleged Chinese gangster in British Columbia during his first term as prime minister.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Trudeau met with Paul King Jin, a B.C. businessman, in a conference room at the Executive Inn Express Richmond, a now-closed hotel that was located near Vancouver's airport.

It is unclear exactly when the meeting took place, but the Globe report says that sources have pinned the time of the meeting as sometime between late 2015 and early 2017.

Jin would later become a key figure in authorities' investigations into high-level money laundering, drug trafficking, and other financial crimes.

I wonder if Trudeau's reluctance to close the border to Chinese drug lords operating out of Canada has anything to do with Trudeau's secret personal meeting with a Chinese drug lord operating out of Canada. https://t.co/eMSpb1GSSK — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 10, 2025

Despite multiple investigations into Jin involving the RCMP and U.S. agencies, he has never been convicted of a crime.

As reported by the Globe: "Evidence of the meeting emerged amid the RCMP’s years-long efforts to investigate Mr. Jin for money laundering. He was a target of two police probes, one of them launched in 2015, and a second in 2017, which was among the biggest of its kind in modern Canadian history."

Cooper commented on Trudeau's meeting with the alleged Chinese gangster and what the purpose could have possibly been.

"Let's talk about the question surrounding the proven fact that Mr. Trudeau, for a reason that we don't know, is in a private conference room with what Canadian and U.S. law enforcement believe is an extremely important figure in Western Hemisphere money laundering, drug, fentanyl, commodities trading, and that there are other apparently very politically-connected individuals in that room," he said.

"So why was Mr. Trudeau there?" Cooper asked.

In response to a question about the meeting from the Globe, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that Trudeau “has met with many people across the country. The Prime Minister and his office had no and have no relationship or dealings with this individual.”