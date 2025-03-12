German spy agency conceals truth on COVID lab leak theory... for five years

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a German spy agency knew COVID-19 came from China—as early as 2020. So why did they keep it a secret?

"Not just a secret: the government said the opposite," said Ezra Levant. "They knew the truth; they buried the truth; they said the lie; and we’re only finding out that they knew it was a lie, now."

According to various German media outlets, the German BND believes a lab accident led to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evidence suggests negligence may have been to blame at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"It’s not really news, in 2025—five years after the crisis, to tell us this. It’s that the BND knew this five years ago, that’s the news part," said Ezra.

The material, some of which came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, located in the Chinese city where the pandemic is believed to have started, indicated that there had been some risky research methods used there, compounded by breaches of laboratory safety rules, the reports said.

According to The Bureau, safety lapses at WIV have only furthered scrutiny of the laboratory, noting experiments there took place under BSL-2 protocols, while similar studies in the U.S. used more rigorous BSL-3 standards.

And after years of critics dismissing the Wuhan lab-leak theory as a conspiracy, U.S. intelligence officials, politicians, and leading scientists also backed the claim.

The papers said there was evidence that Wuhan researchers carried out so-called gain-of-function experiments, in which viruses occurring in nature are manipulated. Such research can cause changes in the way a virus causes illness, its transmissibility and the types of hosts it can infect.

There were also indications that there had been numerous violations of safety regulations at the lab, according to the reports.

"Holy smokes. Gain of function — you know what that means, right? It’s when scientists try to weaponize viruses to make them worse, to make them into weapons," said Ezra. "For years, you were mocked for speaking the truth; but more than that, you were punished for saying the truth."

