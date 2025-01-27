WOW! CIA finally SUPPORTS the COVID lab leak theory

A second U.S. report in as many months is backing the claim that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab. The respiratory virus killed millions of people, despite governments implementing lockdown measures everywhere.

As reported by NBC News, the CIA is now backing the lab leak theory, but concludes it has “low confidence” in its assessment that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab before escalating to a full-fledged pandemic.

“The CIA assesses … that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” confirmed an agency spokesperson.

Though now-former CIA director William Burns remained neutral on the origins of COVID-19, his successor immediately came forward with his preferred theory.

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s former director of national intelligence who now heads the CIA, has long argued the virus leaked from the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Ratcliffe told Breitbart News he wanted the intel agency to “get off the sidelines” following his declassification of the new assessment, compiled from analysts reviewing existing information.

“One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID,” Ratcliffe said. “That’s a day-one thing for me.”

“I’ve been on record,” he continues, “in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The CIA report follows a 500-page congressional dossier also supporting the lab leak theory.

After years of critics dismissing the Wuhan lab-leak theory as a conspiracy, U.S. intelligence officials, politicians, and leading scientists are backing the claim, The Bureau learned.

“Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis,” reads the report.

Ratcliffe earlier described the evidence as “long, convincing, even overwhelming.” In April 2023, he told the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic the natural origins theory was “nearly empty and tenuous.”

“My informed assessment as a person with as much access as anyone to our government’s intelligence … continues to be that a lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science, and by commonsense,” Ratcliffe argued at the time.

Biden officials also embraced the lab leak theory following concerns of thieving civilian research for their military application. WIV is a facility known for its gain-of-function research.

Wuhan scientists unsuccessfully filed an application in 2018 with EcoHealth to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), stating their aim was to make humans susceptible to a virus with the defining features of COVID-19.

The inclusion of a Chinese partner, specifically the WIV, raised alarms. “It is, therefore, more than just a coincidence that COVID-19 emerged from the city with a lab preparing to conduct this research under cost-effective yet risky BSL-2 protocols,” the report adds.

According to The Bureau, safety lapses at WIV have only furthered scrutiny of the laboratory, noting experiments there took place under BSL-2 protocols, while similar studies in the U.S. used more rigorous BSL-3 standards.

The congressional report also criticized China for its handling of the pandemic in the early weeks, specifically around delayed investigations, the suppression of critical data, and silencing whistleblowers.

Thus, Ratcliffe swore to arm President Trump with the best intelligence available in future dealings with China, their top adversary.

“As President Trump deals with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], he needs to be armed with the very best intelligence and to be able to talk about China in a way that if they caused or contributed to the death of a million Americans, the president needs to be armed with that,” the CIA director said.

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan in 2019, a claim China thoroughly refutes.