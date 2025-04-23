Why is Ryan lyin'? Contrary to election rules, Liberal candidate using fake address

Ryan Turnbull, the Liberal MP for Whitby, has been caught in a lie. Which is to say, he claims he resides on Corner Court in Whitby, but he actually resides on Acorn Lane in nearby Pickering.

Now, why would that be? Was this a mistake? Or does Turnbull want the residents of Whitby to think he lives in the riding he is running in just like his NDP and Conservative rivals?

Rebel News checked out Turnbull’s registration form (EC 20010) and confirmed he has listed false information.

And we paid a visit to Corner Court and the new owners of the property confirmed Turnbull doesn’t live there and that nobody knows where he lives (well, actually, we were able to find out.)

We also visited the campaign office for Ryan Turnbull for comment. Turnbull was not there and no one was able to respond to our questions.

The point is, Turnbull’s behaviour would appear to be in violation of the Canada Elections Act, specifically: “Place of ordinary residence.”

As the law explains:

“8 (1) The place of ordinary residence of a person is the place that has always been, or that has been adopted as, his or her dwelling place, and to which the person intends to return when away from it.

“Marginal note: One place of residence only.

“(2) A person can have only one place of ordinary residence and it cannot be lost until another is gained.”

Now that Elections Canada knows about this breach, will it do anything? If not, why not?