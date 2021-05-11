Why were police not connecting Pastor Artur Pawlowski with his lawyers?

Support our livestreams Donate to have your comment read live during our daily livestreams. Rebel Chats

Case number one (of about 1,200 currently) in the Fight The Fines campaign involved Pastor Artur Pawlowski receiving a fine for feeding the homeless in downtown Calgary, Alberta, apparently in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Those charges were dropped.

Pastor Artur had a number of other tickets thrown at him and his brother. More recently, things escalated to the point where Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested in a SWAT-style takedown on an Albertan highway.

On yesterday's livestream Ezra Levant explained the legal firepower Rebel News has been working to provide Pastor Artur with, and shared a clip from Adam Soos' interview that he managed to get with the pastor while he was being held in the Remand Centre in Calgary.