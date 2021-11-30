Wikipedia wants to delete its ‘Mass Killings under Communist Regimes’ article

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Wikipedia is proposing to delete its entry on the mass killings under communism following claims of anti-communist bias.

The page, which outlined the deaths of tens of millions of people living under communist regimes in the Soviet Union, China, North Korea, and various other countries, is under the threat of removal with many editors responsible for Wikipedia’s continued maintenance, taking issue with the facts.

Communism directly led to the deaths of over 100 million people, due to a variety of disastrous policies that caused deliberate or sometimes unintentional mass starvation. In the case of Holodomor, millions of Ukrainians were starved to death under a Soviet policy calling for the deaths and disenfranchisement of so-called “Kulaks.”

In China, Chairman Mao’s disastrous “Four Pests” campaign, which was part of the so-called “Great Leap Forward” from 1958-1962, called for the eradication of sparrows, and resulted in a severe ecological imbalance. It directly led to the Great Chinese Famine, 60 million people died from starvation.

In the Wikipedia page dedicated to mass killings under communist regimes, the entry lists the actions of Stalin, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, and Kim Jong-Il. Editors accused the page’s creators of promoting a bias of “anti-communist” point of view.

Wikipedia administrators will now decide if the page will be terminated like the 100 million lives that were lost under communism.

As detailed by the Telegraph, another page titled “Anti-communist mass killings” will remain solvent, as there is no debate over its neutrality.

Indeed, Wikipedia seems keen on promoting a pro-communist perspective, while demonizing the advocates of capitalism, colonialism, and western civilization.

In Wikipedia’s entry on communist regimes, the heading describes how “the neutrality of this article is disputed,” and how “this article is being considered for deletion in accordance with Wikipedia’s deletion policy.”

The page extensively details communist crimes against humanity, including the Holodomor, the so-called “Great Purge” in Soviet Russia, and the imprisonments of millions in the Soviet gulag system, which imprisoned dissidents, academics, and pro-democracy activists.

The section concerning Mao Zedong includes the Great Leap Forward, and includes a number of citations relating to other actions that caused the deaths of Chinese citizens in early communist China.

Another section details the excess deaths under communist regimes in Cuba, Yugoslavia, Romania, East Germany, and North Korea.

In each of these sections, numerous citations — both historical and contemporary — are provided.

The Telegraph details how those who want the page deleted claim that the anti-communist bias is laid bare in “the view that the ideology of communism is somehow inherently violent.” Others claim that blaming communism, which historians credit for the deaths of over 100 million people, should not resort to “simplistic presuppositions that events are driven by any specific ideology.”

Under the logic espoused by communists, neither the Nazis nor Adolf Hitler can be blamed for the deaths of millions in Nazi Germany and Europe because after all, it would be a “simplistic presupposition that events are driven by any specific ideology.”

Morally indefensible efforts to censor the truth about communism are nothing new for Wikipedia. As detailed by Larry Sanger, the co-founder of the encyclopedic platform, Wikipedia has become nothing more than “leftist propaganda,” Rebel News reported.