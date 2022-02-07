BREAKING: Windsor-Detroit border crossing blockaded by trucks protesting restrictions

Twitter / @auto2dave

The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan has been completely blockaded by a convoy of trucks protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which remains ongoing in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa.

Efforts by the Freedom Convoy further in the north spilled over to the border crossing, the largest international suspension bridge and a major transportation artery between the United States and Canada as protesters blocked traffic on Monday evening.

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor is completely blocked off by truckers. The fire rises! pic.twitter.com/A7tLZtPzeW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2022

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the blockade prompted the shutdown of the bridge, and motorists are instructed to use the tunnel or use the Blue Water Bridge that connects Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario.

Update: other on I-75

Location: Both Directions I-75 at Bridge to Canada

Event Type: other

County: Wayne

Event Message: BRIDGE TO CANADA IN DETROIT IS CLOSED@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 8, 2022

In Canada, Windsor Police said on social media that the Huron Church Road exit was “temporarily interrupted” by the demonstration and asked travelers to avoid the area.

Our priority is the safety of all involved, the general public & property in surrounding areas. We urge anyone involved in the demonstration to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully. We will respond to unlawful activities or actions in an appropriate and professional manner. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 7, 2022

The exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Rd (both N/B & S/B) is temporarily interrupted at this time. Avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. Officers are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible. dg 12833 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 7, 2022

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Gregg Ward, the president of Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry said that the bridge closing is unprecedented and that the last time the bridge closed for a protest was in 1990. Ward told the publication that the bridge is used to transport goods for trade, and that the blockade would have a serious economic impact on businesses.

"They usually get (their goods) just on time. It all depends on how much inventory they had, and if they anticipated this," Ward said. "I know there was an expected slowdown, I would bet most people didn't think there would be a complete closure."

The blockade comes about a day after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital, and on the same day a judge in Ottawa made it illegal to honk in the city’s downtown core, Rebel News reported.