UPDATE: Women’s rights campaigner’s sentence adjourned

Kirralie Smith’s legal saga has taken another twist, with the outcome of her controversial court case now postponed until 5 December. The women’s rights advocate shared the news with supporters this week, keeping the nation watching a case that has already stretched over two years.

Smith faces up to $200,000 in fines after being found guilty of “unlawful vilification” and issued a two-year apprehension of violence order. Her alleged offence? Reposting publicly available information and refusing to call biological males “women.”

“I’m under a two-year apprehension of violence order and I’ve been found guilty of unlawful vilification for taking posts in the public domain,” Smith told me. She added that police had even attended her home as the case escalated, and she’s “hopefully going to the High Court, appealing the decisions that words of violence and advocating for women’s sex-based rights is vilification.”

The dispute centres on her refusal to use female pronouns for biological males in court. “Everyone except myself referred to those males as she, her, miss or ma’am,” Smith explained. Her stand, she says, is a matter of truth: she had sworn “to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.”

Despite the stress, Smith remains resolute. “I will take whatever measures I can to appeal, to take this to the highest court… and I will go all the way and will not back down,” she said. She also expressed hope that Australia might follow the UK’s example in restoring common sense on this issue.