‘MISGENDERING’ MADNESS: Women’s rights campaigner REFUSES to back down

I’ve been following Kirralie Smith’s fight for years, but catching up with her again this week drove home just how far Australia’s legal system has strayed from common sense, and how determined she is to push back.

Smith, one of the country’s toughest women’s rights advocates, is facing the possibility of up to $200,000 in fines after being found guilty of “unlawful vilification” and slapped with a two-year apprehension of violence order. Her so-called crime? Reposting publicly available information and refusing to call biological males “women”.

🚨 Aussie woman FOUND GUILTY for ‘misgendering’ biological MEN — REFUSES to BACK DOWN



'Once upon a time slavery was legal. Wrong.

Once upon a time segregation was legal. Wrong.

Today the law says a man can be a woman. Still wrong.'@KirralieS is defying courtroom insanity after… pic.twitter.com/AJrtNn1K05 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2025

As she told me, “I’m under a two-year apprehension of violence order and I’ve been found guilty of unlawful vilification for taking posts in the public domain.” She said police had even turned up at her doorstep as this battle escalated, adding that she’s now “hopefully going to the High Court, appealing the decisions that words of violence and advocating for women’s sex-based rights is vilification.”

Smith explained that in court, “everyone except myself referred to those males as she, her, miss or ma’am.” She was ordered to do the same but refused because, as she said, she had sworn “to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.” That refusal is now the essence of the misgendering finding.

On 25 November, she’ll learn her outcome. But she’s already preparing for the next step: “I will take whatever measures I can to appeal, to take this to the highest court, to get this nonsense sorted out… and I will go all the way and will not back down.”

Despite the stress, she’s bolstered by widespread public support and hopeful Australia will follow the UK in restoring sanity on this issue. As Smith put it, “I know that I'm right… any punishment they try and dish out to me won’t change the fact that they're men.”