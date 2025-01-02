Woolworths reverses Australia Day ban, but the damage is already done

Australians push back against woke propaganda as the message finally starts sinking in that we don't want corporations dictating celebrations.

  |   January 02, 2025   |   News

Woolworths has announced a return to selling Australia Day merchandise in 2025 after significant backlash from customers and political figures over its initial decision to limit items for the national holiday.

The retail giant confirmed it will feature "Perfect for Australia Day" sections in Woolworths supermarkets and Big W stores, primarily focusing on food and Australian-made flags. Additional Australia Day-themed merchandise will be available online through MyDeal, Big W Market, and Everyday Market.

In response to the announcement, many had expressed frustration at corporations attempting to influence public sentiment with some going as far to start an #AustraliaMonth campagn to celebrate Australia throughout all of January 26.

Media commentator Prue MacSween said, “What I want to know is when did corporations, banks, people like Woolworths and pubs decide they’re the authority and could dictate to rest of us how we should think and feel. Everyone is sick of it. We’re fed up to the back teeth with either accused of being racist, guilty of something, greedy, heartless and we aren’t.”

MacSween criticised what she described as a “very vocal minority” of elites and politicians, adding, “They have the right to tell us how we should feel, and think and act.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud also weighed in, saying Woolworths had “learned the hard way” that Australians reject corporate moralising. “They’ve learned that they don’t set the moral compass of this country,” Littleproud said. “We are proud of this country. We are proud of what we’ve achieved. We’re prepared and mature enough to face up to the mistakes we’ve made in the past. But we can’t change history.”

In its statement, Woolworths said it had “listened and recognised” customer feedback. “Customers can expect to see ‘Perfect for Australia Day’ sections in our Supermarkets and BIG W in the lead up to the day,” a spokesperson said.

This comes amid growing scrutiny of corporations navigating Australia Day messaging, with Australian Venue Co recently reversing its stance on not celebrating the day.

