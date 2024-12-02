Chinese-owned hospitality group slammed for fake apology after divisive Australia Day stance
Critics say Australian Venue Co's apology avoids real accountability, fuelling tensions on a day most Aussies celebrate.
Australian Venue Co (AVC), owned by Hong Kong-based PAG, is under fire for what is being labelled a hollow apology after announcing it would not celebrate Australia Day across its 200 venues next year.
Critics argue that the decision, and the subsequent apology, highlights undue interference by a foreign-owned corporation in a divisive national issue.
The company’s statement, posted on Instagram, sparked widespread backlash by declaring that January 26 "causes sadness and hurt" for some patrons and staff.
However, AVC stopped short of reversing its decision or committing to Australia Day celebrations, saying instead, “It is not for us to tell anyone whether or how to celebrate Australia Day.”
Public sentiment has been particularly critical of AVC’s connection to PAG, an investment firm with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Many Australians view the move as an overstep by a globalist entity meddling in local culture, creating unnecessary division on a day when most citizens prefer unity and celebration.
In its apology, AVC stated, “We can see that our comments on the weekend have caused both concern and confusion. We sincerely regret that – our purpose is to reinforce community in our venues, not divide it.” But for many, the apology rang hollow, as the company refused to address whether it would reverse its decision or support Australia Day festivities.
The backlash has been strongest in Queensland, where AVC owns around 90 venues, including popular spots like the Regatta Hotel and The Boundary Hotel. Key pubs in Sydney and Melbourne, including Untied and the Esplanade Hotel, have also been affected by the controversy.
AVC’s decision aligns with an increasingly woke trend of corporations and councils distancing themselves from January 26 amid debates over its significance. But critics argue that foreign-owned companies like AVC have no place dictating cultural norms or inflaming divisions on an iconic Australian holiday.
While AVC insists, “Whether you choose to celebrate Australia Day or not, everyone is welcome in our pubs, always,” for many Australians, the damage to goodwill has already been done.
