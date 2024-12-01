Outrage as Chinese-owned hospitality giant CANCELS Australia Day celebrations
Australian Venue Co, controlled by a WEF-linked globalist corporation, is under fire for closing more than 200 venues on January 26 to boycott Australia Day celebrations.
A Chinese-owned hospitality giant is under fire for boycotting Australia Day celebrations across more than 200 pubs and venues it controls nationwide, igniting a fierce backlash and accusations of fuelling unnecessary division on a day most Australians want to celebrate.
🚨 Chinese-owned hospitality giant CANCELS Australia Day across 200 venues it controls nationwide— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 2, 2024
Stop giving your hard-earned Aussie dollars to a communist company that hates us!
Go to https://t.co/Z9pDYWmGc9, sign and share the petition and get yourself a copy of the complete… pic.twitter.com/vfcNQCa9AQ
Australian Venue Co (AVC), which is owned by PAG, a Hong Kong-based investment firm with ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced it would not commemorate the January 26 public holiday, citing the “sadness” and “hurt” it claims the day causes for some staff and patrons.
In August 2023, PAG agreed to acquire a controlling interest in AVC from KKR for over A$1.4 billion (approximately US$898 million), making next year's Australia Day just the company's second under new management.
“Australia Day is a day that causes sadness for some members of our community, so we have decided not to specifically celebrate a day that causes hurt for some of our patrons and our team,” an AVC spokesperson said.
The decision has drawn sharp criticism, with former politician and Indigenous activist Warren Mundine calling on Australians to boycott AVC venues altogether.
“Don’t bother about having a drink in their venues, p*** these bastards off,” Mundine said. He accused “woke companies” like AVC of hating Australia, declaring, “They hate Australians, they hate Australia, and that’s why they do these things.”
Mundine encouraged Australians to celebrate in traditional ways, suggesting they visit venues “that actually care about this country” or fire up the barbecue at home.
Criticism has also come from prominent figures such as former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett, who called the move “extraordinary” and “divisive.”
“They are totally out of touch with the community,” Kennett said, adding that if patrons chose not to celebrate Australia Day at AVC venues, that would have been an acceptable decision.
This is the Chinese managed (PAG) executive team at Australian Venue Co that has decided to cancel Australia Day across their venues in Australia because its offensive to celebrate the occasion. When will the executive team be decolonised? pic.twitter.com/CWTFxJxANL— Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 1, 2024
The controversy highlights the broader debate over the January 26 holiday, with far-left activists labelling it “Invasion Day” due to its association with the dispossession of Indigenous people following British colonisation in 1788. Protests and calls to change the date have grown in recent years as woke activism has become more culturally established.
Recent surveys indicate that a majority of Australians support celebrating Australia Day on January 26. A January 2024 poll by the Institute of Public Affairs found that 63% of respondents agreed with keeping the celebration on that date, while 17% disagreed, and 20% had no opinion.
Similarly, a Roy Morgan poll from the same month showed that 58.5% of Australians believe the date should remain unchanged, whereas 41.5% think it should be moved.
Many see the involvement of a Hong Kong-controlled corporation in this culturally sensitive issue as particularly troubling. Critics argue it represents unwelcome interference in national traditions and undermines the unity Australians seek to celebrate on January 26.
THE BLACKLIST: Venues that won't be celebrating Australia Day
|
VIC:
|
Anglers Tavern, Apollo Bay Hotel, Auburn Hotel, Ball Court Hotel, Beer DeLuxe Fed Square, Birallee Tavern, BrewDog Pentridge, College Lawn Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Eureka Hotel, Fairfield Park Boathouse, Fargo and Co, Flinders Hotel, Garden State Hotel, Golden Gate Hotel, Harlow, Holliava, Hopscotch, Hotham Hotel, Imperial Hotel Bourke St, Imperial South Yarra, Melbourne Public, Middle Park Hotel, Morris House, Perseverance, Prahran Hotel, Prince Alfred Hotel, Prince of Wales Hotel, Public House, Richmond Club Hotel, River’s Edge Events, Skinny Dog Hotel, State of Grace, Studley Park Boathouse, Swan Hotel, Terminus Hotel Abbotsford, The Bridge Hotel, The Crafty Squire, The Duke of Wellington, The Esplanade Hotel, The Exchange Hotel, The Gardiner Hotel, The Hawthorn Hotel, The Local, The Park, The Posty, The Provincial, The Smith, The Station Hotel, The Terminus Yarrawonga, The Victoria Hotel, The Wharf Hotel, Trinket, Village Belle Hotel, West Beach Pavilion, Yarra Botanica, Yarra Valley Grand Hotel.
|
QLD:
|
Airlie Beach Hotel, Barron River Hotel, Beenleigh Tavern, Berserker Tavern, Birkdale Gardens Tavern, Bonny View Hotel, Boomerang Hotel, Bribie Island Hotel, Brighton Hotel, Browns Plains Hotel, Burleigh Town Hotel, Cannon Hill Tavern, Capella Hotel, Carindale Hotel, Chancellors Tavern, Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland Tavern, Club Hotel Waterford, Commercial Hotel, Commonwealth Hotel, Coomera Lodge Hotel, Crown Hotel, Currimundi Hotel, Diamonds Kallangur, Diamonds Tavern Varsity Lakes, Dunwoody’s Hotel, Empire Alternacade & Events, Enigma, Everton Park Hotel, Ferry Road Tavern, Finn McCool’s Brisbane, Finnigan’s Chin Keperra, Fitzy’s Loganholme, Fitzy’s Waterford, Friday’s, Grafton Hotel Edmonton, Grand Hotel Motel, Hey Chica, Hope Island Tavern, Hotel Allen, Hotel HQ Underwood, Inala Hotel, Jindalee Hotel, Jubilee Tavern, Kings Beach Tavern, Koala Tavern, Kooyong Hotel, Lefty’s Music Hall, Leichhardt Hotel, Lulu Rooftop Bar, Mango Hill Tavern, Mansfield Tavern Brisbane, Mihi Tavern, Morayfield Tavern, Mount Sheridan Tavern, Newnham Hotel, Old Bundy Tavern, Palm Cove Tavern, Port Office Hotel, Portadown Hotel, Redcliffe Tavern, Reef Gateway Hotel, Regatta Hotel, Retro’s Brisbane, Riverland Brisbane, Royal Hotel Nundah, Royal Mail Hotel, Runaway Bay Tavern, Salisbury Hotel, Sands Tavern, Springlake Hotel, Sundowner Hotel Motel, Surfair Beach Hotel, Taigum Tavern, The Anthill, The Boundary Hotel, The Club Hotel Gladstone, The Commonwealth Hotel Roma, The Kenmore, The Local Tavern, The Lord Alfred Hotel, The Mansfield Townsville, The Metropolitan Hotel, The Ox, The Strand Hotel, The White Bull Tavern, The Wickham, Tom’s Tavern, Trinity Beach Tavern, Wallaby Hotel, Waterloo Hotel, Woodpecker Bar & Grill.
|
NSW:
|
Albion Hotel, Beer Deluxe Albury, Beer Deluxe T2, BrewDog South Eveleigh, Bungalow8, Cargo, Henley’s Kitchen & Bar, Kingsleys Woolloomooloo, Little Pearl Bar, North Byron Hotel, Salt Bar, The Bended Elbow, The Rook, The Winery, Untied.
|
SA:
|
Avenues Café & Bar, Brighton Metro Hotel, Hampstead Hotel, Mick O’Shea’s Hotel, Naracoorte Hotel, Parkside Hotel, Payneham Tavern, Robe Hotel, The Colonist, The Duck, The Grand Junction Tavern, The Hope Inn, The Mile End Hotel, The Unley, The West End Tavern, Victoria Hotel, Waterloo Station Hotel, Western Tavern
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Mary Whiting commented 2024-12-02 00:40:31 -0500I fully agree with you again Avi!! I also emailed their “team” at these email addresses:
[email protected]
[email protected]
And this is what I said:
You no longer deserve to work in Australia following the banning of Aussie Day Celebrations in OUR venues (no that’s not a mistake – they ARE OUR venues) which have been hijacked by Communist China.
You are: DISGUSTING TRAITORS Resign NOW.
I will be sending lists of your pubs to my friends in each state so that they may all boycott your pubs PERMANENTLY.
You are NOT a place free from discrimination, where everyone belongs – because you EXCLUDE GENUINE PATRIOTIC AUSTRALIANS. You DO NOT respect and celebrate the diversity of our communities, including people of all cultural and faith backgrounds, classes, gender or sexual identities, ages and abilities and you are NOT committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for all, because you exclude true dinky die Aussies!!!!
SHAME ON YOU!