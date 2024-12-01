Outrage as Chinese-owned hospitality giant CANCELS Australia Day celebrations

A Chinese-owned hospitality giant is under fire for boycotting Australia Day celebrations across more than 200 pubs and venues it controls nationwide, igniting a fierce backlash and accusations of fuelling unnecessary division on a day most Australians want to celebrate.

🚨 Chinese-owned hospitality giant CANCELS Australia Day across 200 venues it controls nationwide



Stop giving your hard-earned Aussie dollars to a communist company that hates us!



Go to https://t.co/Z9pDYWmGc9, sign and share the petition and get yourself a copy of the complete… pic.twitter.com/vfcNQCa9AQ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 2, 2024

Australian Venue Co (AVC), which is owned by PAG, a Hong Kong-based investment firm with ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced it would not commemorate the January 26 public holiday, citing the “sadness” and “hurt” it claims the day causes for some staff and patrons.

In August 2023, PAG agreed to acquire a controlling interest in AVC from KKR for over A$1.4 billion (approximately US$898 million), making next year's Australia Day just the company's second under new management.

“Australia Day is a day that causes sadness for some members of our community, so we have decided not to specifically celebrate a day that causes hurt for some of our patrons and our team,” an AVC spokesperson said.

SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day 6,045 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates

The decision has drawn sharp criticism, with former politician and Indigenous activist Warren Mundine calling on Australians to boycott AVC venues altogether.

“Don’t bother about having a drink in their venues, p*** these bastards off,” Mundine said. He accused “woke companies” like AVC of hating Australia, declaring, “They hate Australians, they hate Australia, and that’s why they do these things.”

Mundine encouraged Australians to celebrate in traditional ways, suggesting they visit venues “that actually care about this country” or fire up the barbecue at home.

Criticism has also come from prominent figures such as former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett, who called the move “extraordinary” and “divisive.”

“They are totally out of touch with the community,” Kennett said, adding that if patrons chose not to celebrate Australia Day at AVC venues, that would have been an acceptable decision.

This is the Chinese managed (PAG) executive team at Australian Venue Co that has decided to cancel Australia Day across their venues in Australia because its offensive to celebrate the occasion. When will the executive team be decolonised? pic.twitter.com/CWTFxJxANL — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 1, 2024

The controversy highlights the broader debate over the January 26 holiday, with far-left activists labelling it “Invasion Day” due to its association with the dispossession of Indigenous people following British colonisation in 1788. Protests and calls to change the date have grown in recent years as woke activism has become more culturally established.

Recent surveys indicate that a majority of Australians support celebrating Australia Day on January 26. A January 2024 poll by the Institute of Public Affairs found that 63% of respondents agreed with keeping the celebration on that date, while 17% disagreed, and 20% had no opinion.

Similarly, a Roy Morgan poll from the same month showed that 58.5% of Australians believe the date should remain unchanged, whereas 41.5% think it should be moved.

Many see the involvement of a Hong Kong-controlled corporation in this culturally sensitive issue as particularly troubling. Critics argue it represents unwelcome interference in national traditions and undermines the unity Australians seek to celebrate on January 26.

THE BLACKLIST: Venues that won't be celebrating Australia Day