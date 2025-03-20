X defends free speech after Rebel News EXPOSES censorship

X has reinstated well-known Australian Jewish commentator Daniel Lewkovitz’s account after a Rebel News report exposed how anti-Israel activists exploited the platform’s reporting system to silence him.

Lewkovitz was permanently banned following a mass reporting campaign targeting a tongue-in-cheek post about a criminal scaling Big Ben. Despite the post being obvious satire, X initially upheld the ban, raising concerns about the platform’s commitment to free speech.

Good morning to everyone except the antisemites who mass report accounts to silence free speech they don't like. Guess who's back losers? pic.twitter.com/EFAHlJNZl4 — Daniel (@VoteLewko) March 20, 2025

However, following a video report by Avi Yemini, X took action to correct its mistake. The move marks a win for free speech and a blow to activists who weaponise platform policies to suppress opposing voices.

“I am lucky that I have a large following of decent people who were as upset as I was about this organised campaign by radical activists and antisemites," Lewkovitz said.

"Not everyone has this and it’s important that Elon Musk look into the widespread abuse of reporting, lists and manipulation of the platform. Especially by unverified accounts and bot farms. It’s the online equivalent of SWATting.

"To protect my account going forward I’m going to have to be far more aggressive with blocking people, which I’ve seldom done before except in cases of the most extreme harassment. On a pro free speech platform this shouldn’t even be necessary. Sadly there are still people who seek to silence alternative views to their own.



"People who post under their real name deserve extra layers of protection from these anonymous trolls."

The incident highlights the ongoing battle over online speech, with activists attempting to deplatform critics by manipulating moderation systems. X’s decision to reverse Lewkovitz’s ban sends a clear message that it won’t be dictated by mob tactics.