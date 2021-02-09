Yaniv pleads penis-related health complications: criminal case adjourned

Just when you thought he couldn’t abuse the court system anymore — he does. This time, it appears that Jonathan Yaniv is using his elective penis removal surgery as an excuse to adjourn the criminal proceedings facing him.

Jonathan Yaniv has asked Judge Peder Gulbransen of the B.C. Provincial Court to adjourn his criminal trial, citing a series of surgeries that the alleged sexual predator is undergoing.

Judge Gulbransen granted the accused’s request to adjourn on the basis of his surgeries and health.

Of course, it is likely that Yaniv’s health is not so critical that he cannot attend his criminal trial — it is suspected that the penis removal surgery that Yaniv elected to undergo in Montreal has caused a localized infection.

Gossip around the building with JY is that the emergency services when leaving were talking among themselves that JY has had his sex change and the surgery site is definitely infected. Something about visibly crusted urine too? TMI. He must've sent pics to someone by now. — Langley Resident (@LangleyResident) January 26, 2021

Yaniv has not been so unwell that he has stopped his regular activities. Just recently it was announced that Yaniv has been harassing the local fire department, calling first responders to provide lift assistance to him over 30 times, including while he was in the bathtub.

The Township of Langley said that “during the Fire Department’s attendance at [Yaniv’s] home, [he] engaged in inappropriate and lewd conduct towards Fire Department staff.”

“The Township takes this matter, including [his] misuse of Township emergency services, and the safety and wellbeing of its staff, very seriously. [Yaniv’s] conduct has created, among other things, an inappropriate and unsafe environment for Fire Department staff. Further, [Yaniv’s] frequent non-emergency calls to the Fire Department have put an unnecessary strain on Township resources. This is not acceptable to the Township, and will not be tolerated going forward.”