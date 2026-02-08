York University rally calls for support for Iranian students

On Friday, February 6, I was asked to cover a demonstration at York University in support of the Iranian people. The rally was organized by a student group, Iranian Unity at York University.

The event opened with “O Canada,” as Iranian-related demonstrations in Canada normally do. The crowd was filled with Iranian Lion and Sun flags, alongside Canadian and Israeli flags.

Well-known Iranian musicians Mazyar Fallahi and Ardavan Hatami were in attendance and performed for the crowd.

Organizers said they were eager to ensure the voices of Iranian students were heard, as many feel they are not receiving enough support from the university at this time.

Due to the internet blackout in Iran, many Iranian students at York University have been unable to contact their families or receive funds needed to continue paying for their courses. One student said, “Unfortunately, there are some students here — they don’t even have money to buy food and [for] travelling. They don’t have nothing right now.”

When asked how the university has helped other groups in the past whose home countries have been experiencing crisis, he responded, “Ukrainian people, Lebanese people, Palestinian people, Arab people, Afghan people, but not Persian. [They gave] 10,000 dollars for Ukrainian people.”

Chants of “York U, act now!” were heard throughout the two-hour demonstration, calling on the university to extend the same support to Iranian students that it has provided to others facing similar circumstances.

As of now, no such support has been offered, leaving many Iranian students uncertain about their ability to continue their education.

Organizers say they will continue to push for action, stressing that access to education should not depend on nationality or political circumstance and that Iranian students deserve the same consideration afforded to others in times of crisis.

Show your support by signing our petition to stand with the Iranian people.