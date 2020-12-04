DAILY | Magic Ballots in Georgia, Toronto BBQ Memory Holed
Andrew Chapados and David Menzies are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Mayor Tory promotes “Takeout Wednesday” just days after shuttering Adamson BBQ
- Smoking gun evidence of voter fraud video in Georgia...
- ...so the left immediately calls it fake news.
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up