DAILY | Avi KICKED OUT of Presser, Cop Yells At Media
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Doug Ford at former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion birthday
- Toronto cop yelling at media during protest
- Trump lawyer on CBSN
- Joe Biden on China
- Police forcibly EJECT journalist Avi Yemini from Dan Andrews press conference
- Justin Trudeau on China
- Shopper forced to wear sticker
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up