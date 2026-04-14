17,800 screened, 1 deported: Ottawa’s IRGC crackdown falls way short

The federal government reviewed thousands of cases tied to suspected officials of Iran’s regime, but only one person has actually been removed from Canada.

In response to order paper question Q-897, the Canada Border Services Agency says roughly 17,800 applications were screened, leading to 239 visa cancellations and 174 investigations.

Of those investigations, 79 were closed, often because the individuals had already left Canada or were deemed not inadmissible.

Only 32 people were formally found inadmissible. Of those, 23 cases were sent, or are expected to be sent, to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Even then, enforcement slowed to a crawl.

Three cases were withdrawn before hearings. Just 17 cases made it to scheduling. Of those, only eight hearings have been completed.

The result: three individuals were found inadmissible and issued deportation orders, but only one has actually been removed from Canada.

Five others were cleared, with four of those decisions now under appeal. One additional case was later abandoned by the government.

Eight cases remain ongoing.