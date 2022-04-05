60% of illegal Roxham Road crossings were unvaccinated

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

Of the 7,242 people who have illegally entered Canada since the Roxham Road crossing reopened, a full 60% of those had not received a COVID vaccine.

The information about the double standard at the dead-end street in Quebec where the majority of the unlawful migration into Canada occurs came from an inquiry of the Ministry of Health by Conservative MP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock Jamie Schmale.

The ministry reports that:

As of March 8, 2022, over 7,000 individuals entered Canada between land ports of entry in Quebec seeking asylum. Of those individuals arriving at Roxham Road, approximately 40% were fully vaccinated and 60% were unvaccinated.

The exact number of migrants turned up later in the documents:

A total of 7,242 asylum seekers crossed the border at Roxham Road between November 1, 2021, and February 14, 2022.

The return also notes that “all asylum seekers are exempt from the pre-arrival test requirement.” Canadian travellers were subject to an expensive PCR testing requirement before re-entry to Canada. That policy was dropped on April 1, 2022.

Canadians who are unvaccinated to COVID-19 or refuse to divulge vaccination status are unable to take an internal flight and are banned from trains. That policy took effect November 30, 2021.