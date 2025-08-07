$1,000 REWARD: Help us identify this criminal!

Rebel News is looking to identify the criminal who lit and threw two smoke bombs during Sean Feucht’s worship service at Ministerios Restauración church in Montreal.

We are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding his identity. You can report this individual confidentially at FindTheThug.com.

For those who haven’t followed this shocking story, here’s a quick recap and how you can help:

Sean Feucht is an American artist and pastor who travels the world holding worship services and ministering through his music.

As expected, the state-funded mainstream media quickly jumped on the opportunity to demonize him using all the usual buzzwords: MAGA, pro-life, anti-LGBTQ, promoter of traditional values… In other words, the textbook definition of a conservative Christian—a man, let’s not forget, who was once invited to the White House alongside Donald Trump.

A few years ago, Feucht was relatively unknown. Today, he’s a viral figure, largely due to the media’s relentless attempts to cancel his events and discredit his message.

In Montreal, the city announced a $2,500 fine against the church for holding the event without official authorization. The fine was delivered on August 5, and The Democracy Fund is now representing the church in their effort to fight it.

During the event, protesters gathered outside the church. But one individual took it much further: he entered the church, ignited two smoke bombs, and threw them toward Sean Feucht. The church sustained property damage, though the full extent is still being assessed.

The Montreal Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is still ongoing.

We are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help us identify this man. Your identity will be kept strictly confidential. Even if you know him personally—a friend, a relative—you can still come forward anonymously and receive the reward.

Contact Alexandra Lavoie at [email protected], visit FindTheThug.com, or use our tips line at [email protected]. Please share this video widely to help us find this criminal.