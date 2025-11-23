‘Big Brown is Watching You’: Brampton keeps speed cameras for surveillance purposes!

Rebel News returned to Brampton, Ont., for a follow-up on the suspicious real estate deal at 175 Sandalwood Pky. W. Provincial legislation on Nov. 14 rendered this building a white elephant.

In 2023, the City of Brampton bought the former Alectra Utilities building for an inflated $77.9 million, despite it selling for only $32.5 million in 2020. This non-descript structure inexplicably appreciated by $45.4 million in just three years.

Toronto Star reporter Kevin Donavan revealed the council approved the office building's purchase after closed-door meetings. The city paid $10 million above the property's independent third-party appraisal.

Why the high price?

The seller, Bikram Dhillon, CEO of BVD Group (trucking, petroleum, real estate), may be linked to Mayor Patrick Brown. Adding to the suspicion: Dhillon was named "Brampton Citizen of the Year" just one month before the 2023 sale closure. A likely coincidence.

So, why the Rebel News follow-up in Brampton? The city claimed the building was for processing speed camera tickets. Yet, when Donovan accessed the huge facility, he counted only 11 workers.

Rebel News would also like to do a headcount, but the building is now locked down and patrolled by security. Why? The building's supposed purpose is now irrelevant.

Ontario municipalities were forced to turn off all speed cameras on Nov. 14, ending the "cash-grab gravy train." With the cameras gone, the facility that was supposed to net the city $17 million annually ($30 million in fines minus $13 million in operating costs) no longer has a valid purpose.

When we revisited the structure last Thursday, the same security guard who had twice promised a reply from the city's media relations team again forcibly removed us from the property.

We also visited Bikram Dhillon at BVD Group in Brampton. No one answered the intercom, and the city offered no comment.

This scandalous real estate deal reeks of egregious cronyism and a complete disrespect for taxpayers.

The city isn't removing the 180 speed cameras; they will now be used for surveillance. Brampton's slogan, "Flower City," should be replaced with "Big Brown is Watching You."