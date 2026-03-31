'Hands off Al-Aqsa' rally met by counter-protest at Nathan Phillips Square

Terrorism enthusiasts waved regime flags and praised dead ayatollahs as counter-protesters thanked America and Israel.

Scarlett Grace
  |   March 31, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Saturday, March 28, Toronto’s terrorism supporters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for a “Hands Off Al-Aqsa” demonstration—a confusing title, as no one is attempting to “touch” Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem except perhaps the missiles from Iran that periodically fall in Palestinian territory. Nevertheless, it once again served as an excuse for terrorist sympathizers to gather, waving the flags of “Palestine” and the Islamic Republic occupying Iran.

Thankfully, their numbers have dwindled significantly since the surge of antisemitism following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. Only about a hundred demonstrators showed up to wave flags, chant “Free Palestine,” and hold up photos of terrorists. They were met by a counter-group of Iranians, Jews, and Canadian patriots who, in contrast, waved Canadian flags, Trump flags, and Iranian Lion and Sun flags. While one group expressed rage—flying the American flag upside down and stomping on it—the other chanted in support of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu and waved the American flag proudly.

Police erected barricades between the two groups after tensions flared early on, including an incident where someone from the pro-terrorism group attempted to steal an Iranian man’s flagpole.

After more than an hour of shouting back and forth, the group carrying images of figures such as Ruhollah Khomeini, Ali Khamenei, and Mojtaba Khamenei—all “supreme leaders” of the Islamic Republic, which formed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a listed terrorist organization in Canada—began marching through downtown Toronto. Despite initiating earlier confrontations and openly expressing support for entities tied to terrorism, it was the opposing group that was encircled by police and prevented from moving once the march began.

Iranians, recognizing when it was time to leave, packed up and walked away after thanking the police. They did so despite clear unequal treatment—because that is who freedom-loving Iranians are. They do not desecrate the flags of their host country or that of the United States, in stark contrast to those who have publicly burned the Canadian flag and waved the American flag upside down before stepping on it.

As these demonstrations continue, the contrast between the two groups becomes increasingly clear, not only in message, but in conduct. The question now is whether authorities will address these disparities moving forward, or allow the same pattern to repeat. If past behavior is any indication, we already know the answer.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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