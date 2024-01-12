'I was framed': David Menzies recounts brutal arrest by RCMP officers

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies broke down his now-viral arrest by RCMP officers while attempting to question Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Menzies also discussed a previous incident in which he was roughed up by Trudeau's security outside an event featuring the prime minister in Toronto.

Speaking about the double-standard exemplified by police in enforcing the law, Menzies stated, "Perhaps getting assaulted by Dudley Do Wrong on Monday was entirely my fault. After all, as many commentators have pointed out, I should have chanted, I don't know, genocide to an identifiable group."

'The cops actually blocked the bridge into this community. The Hamas supporters didn't block it. The cops blocked it. They brought in huge buses to actually block the streets on the Jews — to make a little ghetto,' said Ezra Levant.https://t.co/3oY5Ya9vHS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2024

"If so, I probably wouldn't have been roughed up and arrested but rather I might have been served some timbits and a hot cup of joe. That's what happened last Saturday in Toronto," he added.

Toronto police chief apologizes after protester handed coffee by officer#torontomorning #Toronto https://t.co/5GnFaWXhZO — Toronto Morning (@toronto_morning) January 8, 2024

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.