'I was framed': David Menzies recounts brutal arrest by RCMP officers

'Well, looks like if you are not an approved member of Blackface's state-funded media core then you stand to get arrested on trumped-up charges for...asking impolite questions?' said David Menzies.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 12, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies broke down his now-viral arrest by RCMP officers while attempting to question Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

Menzies also discussed a previous incident in which he was roughed up by Trudeau's security outside an event featuring the prime minister in Toronto.

Speaking about the double-standard exemplified by police in enforcing the law, Menzies stated, "Perhaps getting assaulted by Dudley Do Wrong on Monday was entirely my fault. After all, as many commentators have pointed out, I should have chanted, I don't know, genocide to an identifiable group."

"If so, I probably wouldn't have been roughed up and arrested but rather I might have been served some timbits and a hot cup of joe. That's what happened last Saturday in Toronto," he added.

