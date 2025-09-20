🔴 LIVE: Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv AGAINST Gaza Offensive

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando head to the weekly anti-government protest in Israel.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Join Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando for unfiltered, real-time coverage of the weekly Tel Aviv protest, delivering raw insights and on-the-ground perspectives.

 

Support our mission!

This is not a packaged press tour. It’s real people, real places, and real stories: Brought to you without censorship. If you’ve ever wondered what Israel is actually like right now, this is your chance to see it with your own eyes.

Unlike the mainstream media, Rebel News doesn't draw on taxpayer funding or globalist investment firms — We rely on crowdfunding from real viewers like you to make this work possible. Please, if you can, chip in to help us cover the costs in getting here and bringing you these reports!

Please help us tell the world the truth about Israel!

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Getting to Israel isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodations, security, and the cutting-edge livestream equipment we need to broadcast raw, unedited reports all add up fast. But with your help, we can show the world the truth the media hides.

Your support helps fund our trip and keeps our reporting 100% independent. No government grants. No corporate sponsors. Just real journalism powered by viewers like you.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards their journalism. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

 



Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.