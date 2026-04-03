Mark Carney and floor-crossing MP Michael Ma host luxurious fundraiser in Markham

Prime Minister Mark Carney dropped by Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont., last Monday. And he brought with him his dimwitted Public Safety Minister, Sathiyasangaree “Gary” Anandasangaree, as well as the disgraced floor-crosser, Michael Ma.

That’s right, just label this trio, “Carney, Gary and Ma.”

Oh, the alliteration!

Indeed, this threesome reminds us of a famous comedy troupe from yester-decade. They starred in slapstick shorts such as “You Nazty Spy!”, “They Stooge to Conga”, and “All the World’s a Stooge.”

But we digress…

In any event, they weren’t there to shoot a round of golf. Rather, this terrific trio was hosting a Liberal Party of Canada fundraising dinner which was well-attended by well-heeled Liberal supporters. Indeed, you had to be well-heeled to get into this joint given that the cost of admission was $1,775 per plate. (Yes, some cheeky monkeys might argue that this event was overpriced by $1,774.99, but never mind…)

Anyway, remember how Mark Carney proclaimed his love for the free press more than two years ago in Davos when he was attending the World Economic Forum? Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant asked Carney to weigh in on the assault and false arrest of myself at the hands of RCMP goon Greg (“Uncle Fester” Dumouchel). (I had the temerity to ask Fraulein Freeland an impolite question outside a theatre in Richmond Hill and Dumouchel went into full Gestapo-mode.)

Carney told Levant that he’s open to taking “tough questions” from the media. And he said it was “absolutely wrong” to arrest Rebel News reporters.

Oh well, that was then (Mark Carney as private citizen) and this is now (Mark Carney as Prime Minister). So it was we were not allowed inside the Angus Glen venue. That meant we had to confine our practice of journalism to the parking lot, scrumming various attendees. But that “tolerance” eventually evaporated, and we were told by security guards to vamoose off the property or face trespassing charges! And get this: even a CTV cameraman was given the bum’s rush. Oh, the humanity!

Gee, what happened to Carney’s alleged love for the free press just two years ago? And why is this man so obsessed with fast-tracking various censorship bills? Uncanny…

In any event, when scrumming the attendees at the fundraiser, so many said they loved Mark Carney… but they were unable to explain why.

At this point, it dawned on us that the Liberal Party of Canada is less a political party and more of a cult that is supported by acolytes whose adherents support the party – no matter what.