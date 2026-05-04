'Monster': Trans activist launches human rights complaints against dissenting media

Article by Rebel News staff

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss how transgender activist Jonathan Yaniv is continuing to lash out against journalists who question gender ideology.

Yaniv has recently filed a spate of vexatious complaints with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against any media that criticize him or his views on transgenderism. Targets of Yaniv's complaints include outlets such as the Western Standard, Juno News, Rebel News, and Barbara Kay from the National Post.

Ezra condemned the BC Human Rights Tribunal for acquiescing to Yaniv's disturbing use of the system for his own benefit. "I think that the BC Human Rights Tribunal is an enemy of the law. I think they are rogues and renegades and I wonder how long they'll be allowed to continue because of this deference to authority that is so Canadian," he said.

Kay also chimed in and criticized the tribunal for wasting resources and taxpayer funds on Yaniv's complaints. "It's too bad that they're wasting time and taxpayers' money on hearing any more of his complaints," she said. Yaniv's complaints against Kay are based off of social media posts and public commentary in which Kay referred to Yaniv by his biological sex and the name "Jonathan."

Yaniv initially filed over a dozen human rights complaints in 2018 against predominantly immigrant estheticians who declined to perform Brazilian waxing services on his male genitalia. His current complaints against Kay, Rebel News, and other media focus on references to his biological sex and previous name Jonathan, continuing the approach he used in his 2018 complaints against estheticians.