'No Whites Allowed' in University of Winnipeg BIPOC lounge

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie shared their reactions to a lounge at the University of Winnipeg excluding 'white-identifying' people from entering.

Segregation is back in Canada.



A new lounge in the University of Winnipeg won't allow white people in...unless they identify like a person of colour or Indigenous - so Randy Boissonnault can still come in.



Not sure where Asians fit in here.



Drea asked, "What is 'identify as' white? What is 'identify as' black? I think that is insulting." She says the policy is pushing white people to feel ashamed of their identity, adding, "They want white people to identify as the oppressors. You are nothing unless you're an ally."

Alexa Lavoie pointed to a similar situation in Ottawa where a black-only event had to open up to all races after people pushed back. She said, "Racism wasn’t dead, but we’ve brought it back to life." Drea believes these kinds of moves are part of a bigger plan to tear down Canadian identity, saying, "It’s about disabling our nation."

Both Alexa and Drea worried about the long-term impact of these policies, with Alexa warning, "Kids are not naturally racist... you really, really got to show your kids the way to go with all of this stuff."