'That is super gross': Grandmother banned from local pool after asking man to leave women's changeroom
'Instead of listening to Julie's concerns, they immediately banned her from the YMCA swimming pool for hate and discrimination,' said Rebel's newest reporter Katie Daviscourt.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel's newest reporter, Katie Daviscourt, to discuss the story of a Washington grandmother and swimmer who has been banned from her local pool simply for asking an adult biological male to leave the women's changeroom.
The individual in question allegedly was watching young girls get changed and prepare to use the washroom. As stated by grandmother and swimmer Julie Jaman, "I finished my swim and I went to take a shower, and I heard a man's voice. And I looked to one side...and a man was standing there in a woman's bathing suit, and he was watching little girls take their suits down in order to use the toilet..."
Julie went on to say, "I said, 'you need to get out of here right now...'" A staffer then allegedly told Julie "without skipping a beat" that she was engaging in discrimination and that she was to be banned from the pool forever.
Speaking about the pool banning Julie, Ezra stated, "it sounds like they are standing by this transgender person having full access — when there are children of tender years in there."
Visit www.LetHerSwim.com to sign our petition in support of Julie Jaman.
