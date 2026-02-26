'Trans woman' on bail for allegedly stabbing young children releases disturbing message

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a disturbing video released by a transgender individual who is currently out on bail after allegedly attacking his 8-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son with a knife in February 2025.

The video appears to show the suspect, Michael Joseph Atwood, rambling about his struggles with mental health and speaking emotionally about his children. At one point, Atwood says he doesn't know if he made the "right decision" or the "wrong decision," while seemingly referring to stabbing his children.

"A year ago today, I stabbed my daughter and scraped my son's arm. I thought I was protecting them. I don't know if I made the right decision or I made the wrong decision," he said.

Lise criticized Atwood's remarks and condemned his behaviour after his alleged vicious attack on his young children. "Did you guys hear the oozing narcissism coming out of that man? 'I've always been good at taking care of me. I've always been good. I'm the best at taking care of me. I was in a real good spot then something started to go downhill.' What could it have been sir?" she said.

"Could it have been your transition to being a woman, because this is a relatively new identity that he's sporting in his station wagon that he drives or his minivan, it's a red-flag-mobile," Lise continued.

Conservative critics have slammed Canada's bail system for allowing Atwood to remain free on the streets, living in a minivan and posting unsettling videos admitting to the stabbings, more than a year after the alleged attack on his children while sentencing remains delayed.