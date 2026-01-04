'Venezuela libre!': Celebrations erupt in Miami after Trump captures dictator Nicolas Maduro

I’m currently in the area of Doral in Miami, Florida, where yesterday many Venezuelan exiles and supporters gathered to celebrate President Trump's surprise U.S. military operation carried out on Saturday, during which dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and brought to New York to face multiple criminal indictments.

My colleague Efraín Monsanto and I travelled from Canada to speak with the Venezuelan community — many of whom did not flee their country in search of better job opportunities, but simply to save their lives from the criminal dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded his predecessor Hugo Chávez, transformed Venezuela — once one of the richest countries in South America during the 1970s — into a nation plagued by poverty and despair.

Maduro violently crushed all opposition: gassing, beating, imprisoning, and even killing political opponents in order to cling to power.

All of this was done with the backing of China and Russia, which propped up the Maduro regime even as President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela.

Under this dictatorship, more than 90 percent of Venezuelans were driven into poverty, to the point that some were reportedly forced to steal animals from zoos just to survive.

Venezuela also became a major transit hub for narcotics, with drugs shipped to Western nations, contributing to countless deaths. This is why President Trump led this operation — to capture a narco-terrorist who killed Americans and illegitimately ruled his country after stealing the last election.

What President Trump did amounts to nothing less than the liberation of the Venezuelan people — a historic moment comparable to the fall of the Berlin Wall. And we are here to show you the truth on the ground, because mainstream media and left-wing politicians are already attempting to frame this as a violation of the so-called “rules-based international order.”

That phrase is often used by globalists to restrict American power through institutions like the United Nations or the International Criminal Court. It is fundamentally anti-American. President Trump has never subscribed to it — unlike leaders such as Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau, who regularly invoke it. In plain language, it means: “America, please stop doing what we don’t like but cannot stop ourselves.”

While leftists melt down and mourn dictator Maduro, Venezuelans in Miami — and on the streets of Caracas — are celebrating.

What we will bring you is on-the-ground reporting — the truth that mainstream media and legacy outlets refuse to show. They want you to oppose President Trump’s actions, but he is reshaping the world, expanding freedom, and restoring prosperity.

Anyone else would be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for this — and we’ll show you exactly why. We will be back here tomorrow, as many people are expected to gather to celebrate a newly free Venezuela.