A quarantine hotel... that's still open to regular guests

After hearing the story of a Canadian who made an essential trip to Portugal to arrange and attend a funeral only to wind up returning to a costly COVID hotel experience, David Menzies went searching for answers.

The trip to the Crowne Plaza hotel near Toronto's Pearson International Airport did get a few answers from the manager — though it was surely far from satisfactory.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados joined alongside David Menzies to discuss the manager's answers, debating whether or not he was telling the truth, and even offered some praise for his efforts to provide answers to the questions.