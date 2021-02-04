A shocking number of Canadians are OK with Charter rights violations

A recent national poll that was covered by the Toronto Sun showed some disturbing results: a shocking number of Canadians, regardless of political affiliation, are comfortable with Charter rights being violated in the name of COVID-19 safety.

The subject of just how many Canadians are willing to accept government overreach was a topic of discussion on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, where hosts Andrew Chapados and Drea Humphrey dissected some of the biggest issues with this acceptance from the population, as well as the lack of transparency provided from the government with regard to their approach to managing the pandemic.