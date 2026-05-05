Avi Yemini hit with legal demand after humiliating 'Islamist' migrant

I’ve been served a legal concerns notice, the first formal step toward a lawsuit, after publishing an impromptu debate I had in Melbourne, and I’m not backing down.

After consulting with one of Australia’s top media lawyers, I’ve made the decision not only to keep the video online but also to republish the best parts from it.

The reason is simple: I won’t be bullied out of reporting on something that unfolded publicly, on camera, simply because the other party didn’t like how it ended.

The complaint centres on a confrontation I filmed at a grassroots barbecue hosted by the Lions of Zion in Melbourne’s Jewish community. The man, who chose to be there that day is now claiming that the publication of that exchange was defamatory.

That flips reality on its head. This wasn’t a private conversation or something taken out of context. It was a voluntary, on-camera debate in a public park. And crucially, the complainant’s own words are what people are reacting to.

GO BACK: Migrant who ‘fled’ Iran now DEFENDS its Islamist regime He turned up to a Jewish community barbecue to mock attendees and parrot regime talking points. He didn’t expect to be confronted. What happened next exposed everything.

While the legal threat is now the focus, the exchange itself explains why this has become so contentious. During the discussion, the man rejected criticism of Iran’s regime, insisting, “It’s not Islamist government… It’s a freedom government,” and maintained that “People are free.”

At one point, he also declared, “I support my government. I love my government. What’s it to you?” — a statement that has since drawn strong reactions from viewers, particularly given ongoing concerns about human rights in Iran.

Despite later accusing me of mischaracterising him, the footage shows a back-and-forth where he repeatedly articulated his own position in clear terms.

That’s precisely why I’m refusing to take the video down.

If someone willingly expresses their views in public, on camera, they don’t get to retroactively censor that moment through legal pressure. A concerns notice is often used as a precursor to defamation proceedings, but it can also be used to intimidate journalists into silence.

The bottom line is this: I’ve been threatened with legal action for publishing a debate I didn’t script, didn’t stage, and didn’t distort.

And for that reason alone, I won’t be backing down.

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